Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, passed away on Saturday at the age of 72. He had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.
"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away. He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," said UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary in a statement to news agency PTI.
Chaudhary also expressed his condolences on social media, calling Kumar a "hardworking leader" and a "source of inspiration" for BJP workers in Moradabad.
Advertisement
"The untimely demise of hardworking leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, source of inspiration for Moradabad BJP workers and former MP of Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad and painful. The demise of Sarvesh Singh ji is an irreparable loss not only for Moradabad but also for the Uttar Pradesh BJP family," Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary wrote on X.
In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also condoled the death of the Kumar. “This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family,” he said.
Also Read |
Advertisement
Before his tenure as a Member of Parliament (MP), Kumar served as an MLA four times from the Thakurdwara Assembly seat. His son, Kunwar Sushant Singh, currently holds the position of MLA from the Badhapur assembly seat, which falls under the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.
The news of Kumar's passing comes amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India. The first phase, which included eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, recorded a voter turnout of a little over 60 per cent.