Elections

BJP Candidate From Moradabad Lok Sabha Seat Passes Away At 72

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Advertisement

X%2F%40kunwarsarvesh_k
Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar with PM Narendra Modi | Photo: X/@kunwarsarvesh_k
info_icon

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat, passed away on Saturday at the age of 72. He had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

"Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar has passed away. He had some problem in his throat and had an operation. Yesterday, he had gone to AIIMS for a check-up," said UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary in a statement to news agency PTI.

null - null
Caste Politics: Impact of New Caste Categories on Indian Elections

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Chaudhary also expressed his condolences on social media, calling Kumar a "hardworking leader" and a "source of inspiration" for BJP workers in Moradabad.

Advertisement

"The untimely demise of hardworking leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, source of inspiration for Moradabad BJP workers and former MP of Moradabad Kunwar Sarvesh Singh ji is extremely sad and painful. The demise of Sarvesh Singh ji is an irreparable loss not only for Moradabad but also for the Uttar Pradesh BJP family," Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary wrote on X.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also condoled the death of the Kumar. “This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family,” he said.

Also Read | How Are General Elections Conducted In The World's Largest Democracy?

Advertisement

Before his tenure as a Member of Parliament (MP), Kumar served as an MLA four times from the Thakurdwara Assembly seat. His son, Kunwar Sushant Singh, currently holds the position of MLA from the Badhapur assembly seat, which falls under the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The news of Kumar's passing comes amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India.  The first phase, which included eight seats in western Uttar Pradesh, recorded a voter turnout of a little over 60 per cent.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final