In Vidarbha's Gadchiroli, A Daughter Takes On Her Father

The couple believes that outsiders are responsible for Dharamrao Baba’s change of heart. Bhagyashree has been fighting for the rights of the local people in Aheri and wants them to be employed by mining companies that began operations here three years ago. Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd and Lloyd Metals and Energy Ltd. are both located in Aheri and have begun mining of iron ore. “It’s fine that these big companies have come to Gadchiroli. All I want is that they should make our local youth part of this development process. Even the educated local boys are employed for petty jobs such as guards and watchmen on a salary of Rs 12,000 per month with duty timings that extend up to 12 hours, while the well-paying jobs are going to people they have hired from other states, especially from Odisha,” says Bhagyashree, who wants the local people to get good education and training too. “The middlemen and the henchmen around these industries have been poisoning Baba’s mind as they are scared that if Bhagyashree wins, she will make demands on the industries and will end this exploitation,” feels Halgekar. “They have managed to convince him that if he contests he will again be a minister,” he says.