In Northeast Delhi, 'Outsider' Kanhaiya Kumar Gives Call For 'Justice'

A few days into the campaign, Kanhaiya faced the heat of rising rivalry on May 17 when the former CPI leader was assaulted by a group of men as he was stepping out of the AAP office in New Usmanpur after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma. The leader has also been facing the brunt of the assault controversy surrounding Swati Maliwal who accused Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Singh of assaulting her at the CM’s residence. The BJP has managed to mobilise the issue as a poll peg in slum clusters. Kumar has also faced a loss in support from sections of JNU-intelligentsia since his shift from left to the Congress following his 2019 defeat in Begusarai, a move that the leader has in the past dubbed a necessity to save the "burning village". Keen on not alienating Hindu voters with his volley of calls for justice, Kumar has also lauded his Hindu credentials. “Lord Shri Krishna was born in jail and I was put in jail. My name is Kanhaiya, I will fight dictatorship following the ideals of Lord Krishna. Standing with right and against wrong I will protect the religion I have received from Lord Krishna till my death,” he said at another rally.