Elections

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Turns Down BJP's Election Offer, Cites Lack Of Funds

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declines BJP's offer to contest Lok Sabha elections, citing lack of funds. BJP President offered her options in Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, but she expressed concerns about financial requirements and winnability criteria.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI
info_icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently revealed that she turned down an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to financial constraints. Speaking at the TIMES NOW Summit 2024, Sitharaman explained that she simply did not possess the funds required to run a successful campaign.

According to Sitharaman, BJP President JP Nadda presented her with the option to contest from either Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu. After pondering over the decision for a week or so, she ultimately decided against it.

"I do not have that kind of money to contest," she stated. Sitharaman also expressed concerns about the various criteria involved in determining a candidate's "winnability," such as community and religious affiliations.

Advertisement

L: S Jaishankar R: Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI
Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman To Contest Lok Sabha Polls? Here's What BJP Says

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I am very grateful they accepted my argument... So I am not contesting," she added.

Responding to questions about why the country's finance minister lacked the necessary funds, Sitharaman clarified that her personal finances were separate from the Consolidated Fund of India. "My salary, my earnings, and my savings are mine and not the Consolidated Fund of India," she asserted.

Despite declining to run for a Lok Sabha seat, Sitharaman assured that she would actively participate in the election process by supporting other BJP candidates. "I will attend a lot of media events and go with the candidates - like tomorrow I will be going for Rajiv Chandrasekhar's campaign. I'll be on the campaign trail," she stated.

Advertisement

BJP has nominated several existing Rajya Sabha members for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to begin on April 19. Among these are prominent figures such as Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Nirmala Sitharaman herself is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - PTI
Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Congress MP Suresh Over Demand For Separate Nation For Southern States

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; Congress Holds CEC Meeting To Discuss Candidates
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Beats Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32