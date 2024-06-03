Elections

EC Rejects Jairam Ramesh’s Plea For Extra Time To Back His Claims On Amit Shah

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the Congress leader’s allegation has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday (June 4).

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday rejected Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s plea to grant him more time to file reasons to back his allegations that attempts were made by Home Minister Amit Shah to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of counting of votes.

Ramesh had said that Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had called up over 150 district magistrates in an attempt to influence the outcome of the counting of votes.

JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | - PTI
Earlier, ECI had asked Ramesh to submit factual details of the allegations that he made in a post of micro-blogging site—X recently.

Ramesh had written to the Commission on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply. However, the Commission rejected his plea stating in a letter: “The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today — June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action”.

Jairam Ramesh claimed that AHimanta Biswa Sarma would have been nowhere without Congress - null
It also said that the Congress leader’s allegation has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday. The EC also said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

Recently, the Congress had also claimed that “mass rigging” would take place during counting of votes, with MP Ajay Maken claiming that ‘Candidate’s Counting Agents’ would not be allowed at the Assistant Returning Officer’s (ARO) table for the first time.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh - null
