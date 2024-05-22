Elections

Cycling Expedition For Creating Awareness On Elections Reaches World's Highest Polling Booth

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said that the expedition by the 'State Election Icon' Jaspreet Pal, an avid cyclist and a professional photographer from Mandi, concluded at Tashigang late on Monday evening.

Getty Images
Cycling expedition flagged off by the Himachal Pradesh election department to create awareness of elections Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

A cycling expedition flagged off by the Himachal Pradesh election department from Shimla to create awareness among voters reached Tashigang, the world's highest polling booth in Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said that the expedition by the 'State Election Icon' Jaspreet Pal, an avid cyclist and a professional photographer from Mandi, concluded at Tashigang late on Monday evening. Jaspreet was accompanied by his co-cyclist Kshitij Niltu.

The duo cycled 630 km in seven days in the tough terrain of Spiti passing by Shimla, Theog, Narkanda, Rampur, Jeuri, Bhavanagar, Karcham-Wangtoo, Reckong-Peo, Pooh, Khab, Nako, Sumdo and Kaza.

They also cycled to the world's highest motorable village Kaumik(15049 ft) via Langza and Hikkim, a statement issued here said.

They reached Tashigang on Monday evening crisscrossing through Kibber and riding above 15 thousand feet twice on consecutive days.

They were also joined by the local youths in Spiti who cycled with them till Rangrik in Kaza.

Garg congratulated the riders and said that they made great efforts to motivate people to come out and participate in the festivity of democracy.

Jaspreet Pal and his co-rider Kshitij also distributed 'invitation cards' prepared by the state election department to thousands of voters at different locations.

The expedition was flagged off from Shimla on May 14. The idea behind it was to increase the voting percentage at 414 polling stations, where the turnout was low in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Upholding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  3. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  4. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  5. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
Sports News
  1. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. AC Milan Defender Simon Kjaer To Leave Club At The End Of Season
  3. NBA: Victor Wembanyama Makes History With All-defensive Team Selection
  4. IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR Ease Past SRH Into Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram Errs, Loses Lead In Round 7
World News
  1. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  2. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  5. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi