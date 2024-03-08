Congress To Sound Poll Bugle On Conclusion Of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Mumbai On Mar 17: Patole

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park in the city, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said.

The party will sound its poll bugle for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the event, he said on Thursday. The yatra will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12 and preparations for it are almost complete, said Patole.

“The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17,” he said. The party has got all permissions for the rally, he said.