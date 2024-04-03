Congress 'Mother Of Corruption', Alleges Rajasthan CM At Speaker Om Birla's Nominations

However, in the Narendra Modi government, the Pulwama attack was retaliated with surgical strike by the army, he claimed, and added that the present BJP-led government has worked for securing and guarding the borders of the country, the welfare of the poor and for highlighting the name of the country in the world.Prime Minister Modi has worked to transform the country whereas in the past the political parties would come to power and would exit after scripting stories of corruption, Sharma said.