Lok Sabha Polls: Congress' First List Of Candidates To Be Out Today, Rahul Gandhi To Likely To Fight From Wayanad | Details

Congress' legislature party leader V D Satheesan said the party will contest 16 seats in Kerala and four will be contested by its allies in the state.

"The CEC has taken a decision as to who are the candidates on the 16 seats. The AICC will announce the names of the candidates tomorrow," Satheesan said.

AICC in-charge Delhi Deepak Babaria said a preliminary discussion took place for Delhi candidates, where the party is contesting three seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP is contesting the remaining four.

He said a discussion on Delhi seats will be held again on March 11.