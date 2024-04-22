Elections

Congress Announces Candidates For 28 More Assembly Seats In Andhra Pradesh

The INDIA bloc's seat sharing arrangement has been done for 170 Assembly seats and candidates for five seats are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Congress Announces Candidates For 28 More Assembly Seats In Andhra Pradesh Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Congress on Monday announced the names of 28 more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and also replaced candidates in 10 constituencies declared earlier.

The Central Election Committee of the party announced candidates for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam North, Vijayawada East, Ongole, Kadapa, Srisailam, Hindupur among others.

According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree (Vijayawada East), T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan (Kadapa) and R Aswardha Narayana (Dharmavaram).

The party has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies. A Krishna Rao will contest from Srikakulam Assembly segment, D Srinivas (Gajapathinagaram), M Sushil Raja (Tadikonda – SC), T Nagalakshmi (Ongole), D Subba Reddy (Kanigiri), N Kiran Kumar Reddy (Kovur), P V Srikanth Reddy (Sarvepalli), U Ramakrishna Rao (Gudur – SC), Chandanamudi Shiva (Sullurpeta – SC) and Mohammed Hussain Inayatulla (Hindupur).

Advertisement

With today's announcement, the Congress has come up with the names of candidates for 154 constituencies.

The (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress has allotted eight seats each to the CPI and CPI(M).

The INDIA bloc's seat sharing arrangement has been done for 170 Assembly seats and candidates for five seats are yet to be announced.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Unopposed BJP Surat Candidate Becomes MP, Claims CM; BJP-Cong Wat Over PM's 'Minority' Remark Rages On
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami