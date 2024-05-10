Elections

BJP's LS Campaign 'Faltering', Dredging Up Old Videos: Aiyar On Pak Comments

In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb.

PTI
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. Photo: PTI
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Friday said a video of his comments on Pakistan being circulated is old and being dredged up because the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign is faltering.

"It is obvious from the sweater I am wearing that my comments to Chill Pill were made in the winter several months ago. They have been dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign falters. I refuse to play their game," the Congress leader said in a statement.

"Interested persons may please read the relevant passages in my two books released by Juggernaut last year, "Memoirs of a Maverick" and "The Rajiv I Knew"..," he said.

In the video, Aiyar is saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it possesses an atom bomb.

"If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using atom bomb against India," he said in the video.

Asked about use of India's muscular policy, he said, "We should not forget that Pakistan also has muscle at Kahuta (Rawalpindi)," a reference to the atomic bomb.

