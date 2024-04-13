Bhagwa Flags, Lord Ram And PM Modi Dominate Election Campaigning In Nagpur

BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari and his opponent Congress leader Vikas Thakre have stayed away from seeking votes by displaying political posters. Two-time MP, Gadkari’s popularity is ubiquitous in Nagpur. He is widely respected by the masses and political rivals and is clearly Vidarbha region’s favorite political leader. Gadkari’s name and work is enough, he doesn’t need to campaign, BJP workers said. He is credited for not just elevating Nagpur’s political stature but also transforming the city’s transport and roadways infrastructure during his tenure. The city has minimal traffic and is blessed with envious quality of CC roads, wide footpaths and four lines of metro cutting across the city and connecting its extended townships.