Banswara Verdict Is The Public's Rejection Of The Communal Stance Of BJP: Rajkumar Roat

In Rajasthan, the political arena is bipolar and is dominated by the Congress and BJP, leaving hardly any space for a third political force to emerge. Following the two consecutive electoral losses for the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 elections, wherein the party couldn't score a single seat, they were forced to look for coalitions.



Until 2018, the tribal districts in Rajasthan would also be ruled by either BJP or Congress. However, after the Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party, founded by its chief Chhotubhai Vasava was floated into the state, the tribal people in the belt had their voice. The BTP enjoys the support of Bhils (a sect of tribals in southern Rajasthan). In the 2018 assembly polls, the voters instead of voting for Congress showed a shift of preference by electing two MLAs from the BTP, for the first time. The BTP also supported the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in 2018 but later in 2021, it withdrew its support.



Differences between local tribal leaders in southern Rajasthan and the BTP leadership led to the formation of the BAP which stemmed from the BTP ahead of the assembly polls of 2023. The BAP which has a hockey stick and ball as its symbol won three seats in the Dungarpur and Banswara districts -- Aaspur, Chorasi and Dhariyavad – emerging as a threat to the two major players.