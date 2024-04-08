Explained: Why Congress Could Not Avoid An Alliance With BAP In Rajasthan?



According to the sources in Congress, the alliance took a long time to materialise as the local leaders in both tribal districts were apprehensive of denting their standing with the rise of BAP. "After realising the significant influence that the BJP holds in the area, Congress' central leadership was in favour of the alliance but the local leaders in Banswara and Dungarpur were against it," a senior Congress leader told Outlook.



In Rajasthan, the political arena is bipolar and is dominated by the Congress and BJP, leaving hardly any space for a third political force to emerge. Following the two consecutive electoral losses for the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 elections, wherein the party couldn't score a single seat, they were forced to look for the coalitions.



Roat’s candidature had made the Lok Sabha contest triangular and a threat to both the Congress and the BJP. With a hockey stick and ball as a symbol of BAP, its candidates demand political representation from their communities among the tribal population, implementation of a separate Adivasi code along with the rights guaranteed in the constitution and adherence to the Supreme Court's Samata judgement.

Rajasthan's scheduled tribes, make up 14 per cent of the state’s 70 million people.