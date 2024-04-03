'Alternative To Modi Is Group Of....': Here's Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Reply To Who Can Replace The PM

While answering a repeated question on who could be an alternative to PM Narendra Modi to spearhead the government, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said in a parliamentary system, the question of who is 'irrelevant' as people are not voting to elect a particular individual but a party or a coalition of parties. Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is seeking a record fourth term this time.