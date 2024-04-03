Elections

'Alternative To Modi Is Group Of....': Here's Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Reply To Who Can Replace The PM

Terming the question of who could be an alternative to PM Narendra Modi 'irrelevant' in a parliamentary system, senior Congress leader and the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said the alternative to Prime Minister Modi is a group of experienced, capable, and diverse leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
While answering a repeated question on who could be an alternative to PM Narendra Modi to spearhead the government, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said in a parliamentary system, the question of who is 'irrelevant' as people are not voting to elect a particular individual but a party or a coalition of parties. Tharoor, the Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is seeking a record fourth term this time.

What did Tharoor say?

Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor said, "Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Mr Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system."

"We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth," the Congress leader said.

Instead, as Tharoor explained, the alternative to Prime Minister Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego.

Which specific person they will choose to be the prime minister is a secondary consideration, the Congress Working Committee member said.

"Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," Tharoor asserted.

