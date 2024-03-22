Elections

Act Against PM Modi For 'Insult To Hinduism' Remark Against INDIA Bloc: DMK Tells EC

In a letter to the poll panel dated March 21, DMK's Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi alleged Modi made that claim in Tamil Nadu while campaigning for the ensuing LS polls. Modi's remark was a gross violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct.

Election Commission of India(ECI) | Photo: PTI
Alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct, the ruling DMK has appealed to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'insult to Hinduism' taunt against INDIA bloc. 

The Dravidian party quoted Modi as saying, "INDIA alliance is repeatedly and deliberately insulting Hinduism. They are planting thoughts against Hinduism. They don't speak against other religions. But whenever they get a chance, they insult Hinduism without wasting a second. How can we tolerate this? How can we allow this?" 

In a letter to the poll panel dated March 21, DMK's Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi alleged Modi made that claim in Tamil Nadu while campaigning for the ensuing LS polls. Modi's remark was a gross violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct. 

It is high time the Election Commission intervened by taking swift action and stopped campaigning on the basis of "false narratives, religion and other divisive methods."

Bharathi said: "In these circumstances, I request the Election Commission to take appropriate action on this complaint and to give suitable directions to all the concerned to conduct themselves within the framework of law."

