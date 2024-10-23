The Promise Of Indian Management Education In Contemporary Times

Quality research: Quality research remains a cornerstone in the success of management institutions, and the role of teaching staff as well as the student community is vital in this respect. Action-oriented research contributes significantly in building academic reputation of the institution, which is a key parameter in most global rankings (for example, ‘academic reputation’ occupies 30% weightage in the QS World University Rankings). By publishing in the top-tier journals and presenting their work in widely attended conferences, the faculty helps enhance the institution’s intellectual capital, attracting high-quality students, consulting, and funding opportunities. Cutting-edge research also acts as a key feeder to the academic design and development at the management institutions, by enabling the exposure of students to the latest theories, tools, and practices. This alignment between research and teaching enriches the student learning experience, making graduates more competitive and industry-ready. Besides, the management institutions need to focus their research on the themes contributing to policymaking and societal well-being. Such research would go a long way in bringing about positive economic and social change. As a result, by prioritizing research, management institutions may build a robust academic community, contribute to global knowledge, and impact both the academic and business spheres, ensuring their long-term success and relevance.