Teacher Eligibility Test Telangana: TS TET Results 2024 Declared | Direct Link

The Telangana School Education Department on Wednesday declared the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). The Telangana TET exam was held from May 20 to June 3.
The test duration was 2.5 hours and papers were held in two sessions – from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
TS TET Result | Where To Check
Candidates can download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. Direct link to check TS TET Result 2024
The provisional answer key and the candidates' responses were published ahead of the result announcement, the final answer key, however, is awaited.
To pass the examination, general candidates need a score of at least 60 per cent marks, BC category candidates need 50 per cent marks or above and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.
Journal number, hall ticket number and date of birth are the login credentials required to check the TSTET results online.
This year, 2,86,381 candidates applied for TET-2024 out of which 85,996 candidates appeared for the paper-1 exam and 1,50,491 candidates appeared for the paper-2 exam, according to a Hindustan Times report.