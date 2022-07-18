NEET PG 2022 Result Declared, Have You Made To The Cut-off List? Check It Out Here

All the medical aspirants who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in 2022 for post graduate courses in the medical field can now download the NEET PG 2022 Merit List. This is the list that has the roll numbers of AIQ (All India Quota) 50 per cent seats and is available on the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Science.

Students can download and see if they have qualified. The student must also make sure that they have scored at least the minimum qualification marks as per their registration category.

Here is the cut-off list of NEET PG 2022

Catagory Minimum Eligibility Criteria Cut off Score

(Out Of 800) General/ EWS 50th Percentile 275 SC/ ST/ OBC 40th Percentile 245 UR PWD 45th Percentile 260

How to download NEET PG 2022 Result AQI Seats

Although the students can now check their eligibility with the above-provided table, it is advised that they do make sure to download the official PDF file of AQI seats in NEET PG Result 2022. And here are the steps to help download it from the official website-