MPSOS Class 10th And 12th Results 2022 Declared, Check On MPSOS Official Website

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the MPSOS 12th Result 2022 under the' Ruk Jana Nahi' special examination scheme on Wednesday. Similarly, the MPSOS 10th Result 2022 has also been released on the same date and time. Students who had registered under this scheme can now access their results from the official website of MPSOS.

As far as the MPSOS 12th result 2022 is concerned, around 59,000 students had taken the examination out of which 3,499 got first division 18,000 passed with second division and students who got third division are merely 1,706. This puts the overall pass percentage of class 12th at 41.04 percent.

Around 77,000 students took the MPSOS 10th exam 2022 out of which 17,000 passed. Amongst them, around 1,000 students passed in the first division, 15,000 passed in the second division and 1,800 got into the third division.

Here is how to access the MPSOS Board Result 2022 Announced

Visit the official site of the MPSOS (mpsos.nic.in or http://mpsos.nic.in/Result.htm). Find the link for the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme result. Now Click on the link. Fill in the mandatory information needed by the form. Make sure check for any mistakes. Now click on the Submit icon. Now your MPSOS Board Result 2022 Announced will appear on your screen.

Students who could not appear for this special exam scheme this time can also register for the exams that will be held in December 2022.