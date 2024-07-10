KSEAB Declared Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 | How To Check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
The KSEAB Class 10 supplementary or exam 2 results were declared at 11.30 am on Wednesday .
Where To Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024
Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination 2024 can check the result on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
Candidates can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: How To Check
Go to the official website of Karnataka Board - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit
Result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the marksheet for future use.
This year, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.