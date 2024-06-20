Admit card 2024 for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) was released on Thursday, June 20. The KARTET exam will be held on June 30 in Karnataka.
The School Education Department Karnataka accepted the online application forms from April 15, 2024, to May 15.
Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card: Where To Download
The admit card 2024 for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test can be downloaded from schooleducation.kar.nic.in.
Those appearing for the KARTET exam can download their respective admit card by using login details such as application number and date of birth.
The KARTET exam is conducted select the candidates for the teacher’s posts in the primary and the upper primary schools.
KARTET Exam 2024: How To Download Admit Card
Go to the official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
On the homepage, a login page will appear on the screen.
Click on the download hall ticket button.
Enter the required details.
Click on the submit button.
The hall ticket will be appear on the screen.
Download it in the prescribed format.
Take a printout of it for future reference.
The exam will be conducted for two papers, with all questions in objective form. One mark will be awarded for one correct answer. The first paper for classes 1 to 5 will be conducted in the morning slot between 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper for classes 6 to 8 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.