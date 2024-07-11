The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday, July 11, released the CA final and inter results. In addition to the final and inter results for the May 2024 CA exams, the ICAI has also released the CA inter UNITS exam result.
ICAI students will now be able to check and download their May 2024 exam scores from the official websites — icai.nic.in/caresult/.
Direct Links Of CA Final and Inter Results
Final : Announced on 11th July 2024
Intermediate Examination: Announced on 11th July 2024
Intermediate Examination - UNITS : Announced on 11th July 2024
Check Merit List
How To Check CA Final And Inter Results 2024
A candidate can click on the direct links given above for the exam they appeared for - CA final or inter.
Enter your 6-digit Roll Number and Registration Number to check your results
Enter the text shown in a box
Click on submit
Save your marksheet for future use
How To Check CA Final And Inter Examination Merit List
Click on the merit list direct link mentioned above
Once the page opens, enter your 6-digit roll number to check your results
Enter the text as shown in a box and click submit
ICAI conducted the intermediate exams Group 1 on May 3, 5 and 9 while the Group 2 inter exams were held on May 11, 15 and 17.
The CA final exams for Group 1 took place on May 2, 4 and 8, while the same for Group 2 were conducted on May 10, 14 and 16.