CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

Lakhs of students in class 12th are almost holding their breath to hear anything related to the announcement of class 12 CBSE result 2022. The same is the condition for the students of class 10th as they are also waiting for the class 10 CBSE result 2022. Unfortunately, the students need to wait for another 15-20 days as the CBSE 10th and 12th results may be released by the end of July 2022.

The students must also take note that the CBSE has also taken a new step to improve the digital security of all this student data. The CBSE Board Result 2022 for term 2 of classes 10th and 12th will be declared on the official website and on the digilocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/cbse). Students after registration will need a 6 digit security code to access their documents.

If students still face any problem, they are advised to inform their school authorities or raise their concern using the link on the official page of Digilocker CBSE (https://support.digitallocker.gov.in/open).

Steps to register or signup for a Digilocker account

Open the official website of Digilocker CBSE (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/cbse). Find the link to signup for the creation of a Digilocker account. Click on the link. Fill in the correct information required by the form. It is advised to recheck once again for mistakes. Your Digilocker account will now get verified and created.

Steps to check the CBSE Result 2022 on the official website.