Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

Nearly 33 lakh students in classes 10th and 12th are almost holding their breath to hear anything related to the announcement of class 12 CBSE result 2022 which may take another 15 to 20 days.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Representational Image PTI
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Representational Image PTI CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 2:23 pm

Lakhs of students in class 12th are almost holding their breath to hear anything related to the announcement of class 12 CBSE result 2022. The same is the condition for the students of class 10th as they are also waiting for the class 10 CBSE result 2022. Unfortunately, the students need to wait for another 15-20 days as the CBSE 10th and 12th results may be released by the end of July 2022.

The students must also take note that the CBSE has also taken a new step to improve the digital security of all this student data. The CBSE Board Result 2022 for term 2 of classes 10th and 12th will be declared on the official website and on the digilocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/cbse). Students after registration will need a 6 digit security code to access their documents. 

If students still face any problem, they are advised to inform their school authorities or raise their concern using the link on the official page of Digilocker CBSE (https://support.digitallocker.gov.in/open). 

Steps to register or signup for a Digilocker account  

  1. Open the official website of Digilocker CBSE (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/cbse).
  2. Find the link to signup for the creation of a Digilocker account.
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in the correct information required by the form. It is advised to recheck once again for mistakes. 
  5. Your Digilocker account will now get verified and created. 

Steps to check the CBSE Result 2022 on the official website.

  1. Visit the official website of CBSE (https://www.cbse.gov.in/).
  2. Now click on the results link. 
  3. Find the link to CBSE results for 10th and 12th.
  4. Click on the link and fill in the information needed. 
  5. Accept the download or print prompt as per your convenience to save or print your result. 

Related stories

The Very Reliable NIRF 2022 Rankings Out Now, Check Here

Fix Last Date Of UG Admissions After Declaration Of CBSE Class 12 Results: UGC To Universities

Delhi Sports University And Its VC Look To Turn Khel Into Padhai, Produce World-Class Sportspeople

Tags

Education CBSE Board Examination Exam Results Class 10 & 12 Results Education Board Exam Results CBSE Class 12 Results Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest