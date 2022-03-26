Three Poems About Transience, Suffering, And Spiritual Awakening

Dussehra

The ice-cream seller and buyer

stood by the wall of a hut.

Both were kids.

Both smiled,

a forced alliance erect

on either side of a border.

Dussehra’s Ravan

was burning in the background

of a throbbing countryside.

A doll in outmoded attire

looked through a peephole

in wide-eyed rapture.

The Biscuit Factory

The biscuit factory

still bears a baked aroma

on its unwrapped metal.

The leftovers are soil now

but it failed to engulf its breath.

The blurred slogans on its walls

are old bruises — still longing to heal.

It feeds on time to shed its colour

for the bricks to appear —

the way a tree longs to shed its leaves

without our staring.

When Lovers Are Lost

How easily people are lost —

even their thoughts —

and when they return as shadows

how we try to retreat from light

like air moving from one room to another

seeking to lose their whispers to the walls

like trees swaying in autumn winds

trying to drop their accounts on fallen leaves

like a funeral fire rising towards the sky

looking to shed its tears on the ashes.

(Sonnet Mondal has authored seven books of poetry and is the director of Chair Poetry Evenings – Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival.)

