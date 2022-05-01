Sunday, May 01, 2022
Labour Day

Labour Day: Mobility Of Humour

ART (a risky thought) is a project done by animator and cartoonist Sunil Nampu and artist Riyas Komu in collaboration.

Labour Day: Mobility Of Humour
Mobility of humour Screengrab

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 May 2022 5:02 pm

The world is becoming more and more mobile. And everything is becoming faster and more volatile! Humour grows, and it has more possibilities as we see absurdity growing at a faster pace. Humour has always been ahead of time in the past, be it print or electronic era. Art is a very simple attempt to be in space where animation and digital possibilities are used for a political and social cause. ART (a risky thought) is a project done by animator and cartoonist Sunil Nampu and artist Riyas Komu in collaboration.

Tags

Culture & Society Labour Day International Labour Day Labour Migrant Labourers Bulldozers Art Art And Entertainment Weekend Reads
