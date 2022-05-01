Labour Day: Mobility Of Humour

The world is becoming more and more mobile. And everything is becoming faster and more volatile! Humour grows, and it has more possibilities as we see absurdity growing at a faster pace. Humour has always been ahead of time in the past, be it print or electronic era. Art is a very simple attempt to be in space where animation and digital possibilities are used for a political and social cause. ART (a risky thought) is a project done by animator and cartoonist Sunil Nampu and artist Riyas Komu in collaboration.



