Grannies On The Highway

Neeru Gandhi, Monicka Chanana and Pratibha Sabharwal were 60, 52, and 61 years old respectively when they went on a 4,000 km road trip through Rajasthan and Gujarat covering 19 destinations all by themselves in 25 days in 2016.
Why?
They simply wanted to escape from the monotony of their daily life and fulfil travel dreams that they never had the chance to before. Noting down minute details of their trip on a self-made blog named womenonthehighway.wordpress.com, they embarked on adventures like boat-riding and parasailing.
“This post is definitely about un-tagging yourself from an “age- label”. If my five-year-old son can give me a dose of wisdom, then why can’t my 60-year-old mum have a nice ride on a swing in the neighbourhood park and not have any eyebrows raised …” a post on their blog from their trip said. The trio, who are from Delhi, posted pictures of themselves in sunglasses, salwar kameez and swinging high on park swings.
In one picture, Gandhi is seen getting ready for parasailing near a beach—‘What has age got to do with it?’ the post said. Their journey was not one without challenges. Sometimes their car broke down because of a flat tyre, and they had multiple encounters with bumpy roads and rude cops but they found a fix every time.