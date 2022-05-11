Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vodafone Idea Shares Gain 4% Post Earnings Announcement

The stock jumped 3.31 per cent to Rs 9.03 on the BSE.

Vodafone Idea Shares Gain 4% Post Earnings Announcement

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 11:40 am

Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea gained 4 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday, a day after the company reported narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 6,563.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 3.31 per cent to Rs 9.03 on the BSE.

Related stories

Vodafone-Idea Limited Losses To Narrow Rs 6,563 Crore In March Quarter

Airtel Completes Acquisition Of 4.7% Stake In Indus Towers From Vodafone Group

Vodafone Idea Shareholders Approve Rs 14,500 Crore Fundraise Proposal

At the NSE, it went up by 4 per cent to Rs 9.05 apiece.

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 6,563.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, compared to the same period of the previous year, while its realisation per user or ARPU improved sharply on a sequential basis aided by November tariff hikes.

VIL's losses were at Rs 7,022.8 crore a year ago, as per a company filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,239.5 crore in Q4 FY22. Seen sequentially, the revenue was up 5.4 per cent supported by tariff hikes effective November 25, 2021, the company said in a statement.

The realisation per user measured in terms of ARPU -- a key metric for telcos -- rose to Rs 124 for the just-ended quarter from Rs 115 in the prior three-month period.

This translated into a sequential increase of 7.5 per cent in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), although the company's subscriber base declined to 243.8 million against 247.2 million in Q3 FY22, primarily due to the tariff hike. PTI SUM  DRR

Tags

Business National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action

Thomas, Uber Cup 2022: Watch Indian Shuttlers In Action