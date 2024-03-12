Amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life, Ramadan, a blessed ninth month of the Islamic calendar for the Muslims and the believers alike, is on the brink to make oneself realize their existence, faith, spirituality and much more. Ramadan's arrival prompts individuals to reflect on their purpose and values, fostering a sense of inner peace and renewal.
This Ramadan, people in New Delhi are joining hands to mark the start of the holy month in their own special ways. Muslims and non-Muslims alike come together, sharing their customs and traditions, creating a unique identity for Ramadan. It's a time when everyone, regardless of faith, comes together to prepare for this blessed month, showing unity and harmony in the capital city.
Outlook India explored the historic alleyways of Shahjahanabad (currently Old Delhi), Nizamuddin area (earlier known as Ghiyaspur, named after Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq), and markets in the capital city to capture how Muslims in India celebrate Ramadan 2024.
Muslim devotees going to pray on the last Friday of the Shaban month, marks the beginning of the much awaited blessed month Ramadan, at the historic Jama Masjid, in the Indian capital. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
Children pray on the last Friday of the Islamic month Shaban, as the blessed days of Ramadan are few days ahead. The little one later naughtily said, ‘mujhe toh samose aur biryani chahiye! Rozey Wozey hamarey abbu ammi jaane’.(I want samosas and biryani! Our parents know about fasting)
[Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
Manoj Kumar, a non-muslim from Fatuha, a town in Patna district of Bihar selling diced Papaya along the boundary of gate no. 01 of Jama Masjid excitingly says, ‘abhi ramzan kuch dino mein shuru ho jayega toh aur phal jaise seb, angoor, aur ananaas bhi rakhunga.’ [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
Cavernous pots of Shahjahanabad carry secrets of centuries. A glimpse into the Karim Hotel, established in 1913, offers a variety of Mughlai cuisine, serving as a bustling hub for locals and visitors alike during Ramadan. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
A boy is reciting the Quran, as the holy month Ramadan is nearby. It is also called the month of Quran. In this month, Muslims dedicate themselves to reciting the Quran, spending more time in reflection and devotion. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
A group of children reciting Hadiths (sayings, actions, approvals, and descriptions of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH) related to Ramadan at a madrasa (an Islamic educational institution or school) ahead of the Ramadan kareem. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
A prominent figure on social media, Nawab Qureshi, went viral for his famous 'tapatap' style drink called 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' (a blend of milk, watermelon, and Rooh Afza). Known as the Drink of Love, Sharbat-e-Mohabbat proves to be a refreshing beverage after Iftar. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
A deserted look of a tea stall near Jama Masjid with a customer sipping tea. Owner Mohammad Shahid from Uttar Pradesh says, ‘bhai abhi toh kaam sahi nahi chal raha, ramzan ka intezar kar raha hun, ke iftar baad rozedaar meri dukaan pe adda jamayen’ (Brother, work isn't going well right now. I'm waiting for Ramadan, so after Iftar, the fasting people gather at my shop.) [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
An illuminated glimpse of the dargah shareef of 12th century sufi-saint Nizamuddin Auliya also called ‘Mehbub-e-Ilahi ahead of the Ramadan. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]
Amidst the bustling pre-Ramadan rush, a worker fries samosas while the owner attends to customers. Jalebi, Samosa, Namak Paara and meetha samosa and much more await for the Iftar in the Nizamuddin area of the capital city. [Syed Ayan Mojib/Outlook India]