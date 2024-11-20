Sarojini Nagar Market To Get A Modern Makeover: NDMC Announces Revamp Plans

Delhi's iconic Sarojini Nagar Market, known for its affordable fashion and bustling streets, is set to undergo a significant transformation as part of a major urban renewal initiative unveiled by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Alongside Sarojini Nagar, the Aliganj and Malcha Marg markets are also slated for redevelopment in Phase-I of the project.
Announcing the plans on Tuesday, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal outlined the council's vision to modernize these commercial hubs in alignment with the Delhi Master Plan 2021. "The revamp aims to enhance these markets' infrastructure while preserving their unique cultural identities," he said during a press briefing.
Sarojini Nagar’s Revamp Plans
Sarojini Nagar Market will be transformed into a fully commercial complex, moving away from its current mixed-use setup. The redevelopment will dedicate the ground, first, second, and part of the third floors exclusively to retail and commercial activities. This change is expected to create more shopping space, improve organization, and boost the market's revenue potential.
Chahal emphasized that while the market will be modernized, efforts will be made to retain its cultural charm, which attracts both locals and tourists.
Aliganj and Malcha Marg markets will also see significant upgrades, including better infrastructure, smart street furniture, enhanced parking facilities, improved public amenities, and upgraded horticulture. These changes aim to provide a more comfortable shopping experience for visitors and better facilities for traders.
To ensure the redevelopment aligns with the needs of vendors and customers, NDMC is actively collaborating with Market Traders Associations (MTAs). Chahal said these partnerships are crucial for balancing modern infrastructure with the unique character of these markets.
The revamp builds on the successful redevelopment of Khanna Market, which served as a pilot project for NDMC's urban renewal plans. The council hopes to replicate this success in Sarojini Nagar, Aliganj, and Malcha Marg markets, enhancing the city’s commercial landscape.
The transformation of Sarojini Nagar is expected to elevate its status as a premier shopping destination, setting a benchmark for future market modernization projects in Delhi.
