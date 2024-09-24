Blogs

Modi And Vietnam's President Unite: What’s Next For India-Vietnam Relations

Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance the friendship between the two countries.

Indian PM Narendra Modi with President of Vietnam To Lam
Indian PM Narendra Modi with President of Vietnam To Lam Photo - PM Modi - X (Twitter)
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vietnamese President To Lam on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UNGA and discussed ways to enhance the ties between the two countries and add momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, and culture.

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit where he addressed the UN's Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts.

"Met To Lam, the President of Vietnam. We took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship. We look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, culture and more," Modi posted on X (Twitter).

"PM @narendramodi met Vietnamese President To Lam today, on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The leaders discussed ways to further enhance the Indian-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier, he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaffirming India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden. 

Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community on Sunday at the ‘Modi & US’ mega community event in Long Island Sunday afternoon. He also interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference.  Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with world leaders.

Prime Minister Modi's engagements at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) underscored India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships and addressing pressing international issues. His meetings with leaders like Vietnam's President To Lam, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and other global leaders highlighted India's focus on enhancing bilateral ties and advocating for peace and stability. Modi's active participation in multilateral forums reflects India's growing role on the world stage, promoting cooperation in areas like trade, culture, and humanitarian concerns.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

