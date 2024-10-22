Mexican Schools Given 6 Months To Ban Junk Food Or Face Heavy Fines

In an effort to combat childhood obesity, Mexican schools have six months to implement a government-mandated ban on junk food or face major fines. The regulations, published on September 30, target unhealthy products that have been popular among Mexican schoolchildren for many generations, such as sugary drinks, chips, and salty peanuts with chile. Schools that violate the ban could be fined between USD 545 and USD 5,450, with penalties doubling for repeated offenses.
According to UNICEF, Mexico has the highest consumption of junk food among children in Latin America, with approximately 40% of their caloric intake coming from these foods. The UN agency has declared child obesity in Mexico an emergency, with around one-third of children classified as overweight or obese. This new ban aims to address this growing health crisis by removing unhealthy options from schools and push healthier alternatives.
President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed the importance of adding nutritious alternatives, such as bean tacos and hibiscus flower water, over processed snacks. However, implementing these changes will accompanied by challenges, as many schools lack basic facilities like clean drinking water. A 2020 report showed that only 10,900 of Mexico's 255,000 schools had functional drinking fountains, leaving the vast majority of students without access to free water.
The new rules also require schools to phase out any products with front-of-package warning labels for high levels of sugar, salt, or saturated fats. Mexico has used these labels since 2010 to inform consumers about unhealthy ingredients, but this is the first time the regulation is being enforced within schools. It is still being determined how the government will control the sale of junk food outside school premises, where vendors often sell these items during recess.
While past attempts to restrict junk food in schools have been unsuccessful, the severity of the new fines could drive compliance. As Mexico faces one of the world’s highest childhood obesity rates, this initiative represents a critical step toward introducing healthier eating habits in schools. However, the success of the program will depend on the government’s ability to enforce the rules and provide necessary infrastructure, especially in underserved areas.
With a growing obesity crisis and the clock ticking, Mexican schools must act quickly to meet the six-month deadline and help protect the health of the country’s children.
(This article is the reworked version of a PTI feed)