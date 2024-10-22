Blogs

Mexican Schools Given 6 Months To Ban Junk Food Or Face Heavy Fines

President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed the importance of adding nutritious alternatives, such as bean tacos and hibiscus flower water, over processed snacks.

Junk Food
Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

In an effort to combat childhood obesity, Mexican schools have six months to implement a government-mandated ban on junk food or face major fines. The regulations, published on September 30, target unhealthy products that have been popular among Mexican schoolchildren for many generations, such as sugary drinks, chips, and salty peanuts with chile. Schools that violate the ban could be fined between USD 545 and USD 5,450, with penalties doubling for repeated offenses.

According to UNICEF, Mexico has the highest consumption of junk food among children in Latin America, with approximately 40% of their caloric intake coming from these foods. The UN agency has declared child obesity in Mexico an emergency, with around one-third of children classified as overweight or obese. This new ban aims to address this growing health crisis by removing unhealthy options from schools and push healthier alternatives.

President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed the importance of adding nutritious alternatives, such as bean tacos and hibiscus flower water, over processed snacks. However, implementing these changes will accompanied by challenges, as many schools lack basic facilities like clean drinking water. A 2020 report showed that only 10,900 of Mexico's 255,000 schools had functional drinking fountains, leaving the vast majority of students without access to free water.

The new rules also require schools to phase out any products with front-of-package warning labels for high levels of sugar, salt, or saturated fats. Mexico has used these labels since 2010 to inform consumers about unhealthy ingredients, but this is the first time the regulation is being enforced within schools. It is still being determined how the government will control the sale of junk food outside school premises, where vendors often sell these items during recess.

While past attempts to restrict junk food in schools have been unsuccessful, the severity of the new fines could drive compliance. As Mexico faces one of the world’s highest childhood obesity rates, this initiative represents a critical step toward introducing healthier eating habits in schools. However, the success of the program will depend on the government’s ability to enforce the rules and provide necessary infrastructure, especially in underserved areas.

With a growing obesity crisis and the clock ticking, Mexican schools must act quickly to meet the six-month deadline and help protect the health of the country’s children.

(This article is the reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention
  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Advance To Semis With 19-run Win
  3. India Vs Australia: Warner Open To Take Back Retirement If Aussies 'Desperately Need Someone'
  4. BAN Vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Verreynne Century, Rabada Masterclass Put South Africa On Top In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension
  2. Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone
  3. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Highlights: OFC Take All Three Points In Bhubaneshwar With 2-1 Triumph
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha
  5. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Flick Excited By Reunion But Feels At Home At Nou Camp
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Disagreed With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?
  2. J&K: State Intelligence Team Dismantles Newly Formed Militant Group In Anti-Terror Raids
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Asks For Accountability Over Toxic Froth In Yamuna
  4. 'Regulating Madrasas In National Interest': SC Reserves Judgement
  5. Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors