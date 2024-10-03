ICC Introduces AI Tool To Combat Toxic Content In Women’s T20 World Cup

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring a safer environment for sportspersons. The approach is to include an AI-powered moderation tool at the Women’s T20 World Cup for a more inclusive digital space
Developed in partnership with GoBubble, the AI tool is designed to protect players and the cricketing community from toxic content extending to hate speech and harassment on social media platforms. The Women's T20 World Cup kicks off on Thursday in Sharjah, with the final scheduled to be held in Dubai on October 20.
This initiative by ICC aims to safeguard the mental health of athletes by reducing their exposure to harmful and unsolicited online interactions. ICC’s head of digital, Finn Bradshaw, emphasized the importance of creating a positive and inclusive environment for everyone involved in the tournament. He further highlighted that many players and teams have welcomed this initiative, with over 60 players already opting for the social media protection service.
South African cricketer Sinalo Jafta spoke about the positive impact this tool could have on players’ mental well-being. She shared how receiving a multitude of negative comments after a match can be demoralizing, regardless of whether it was a win or loss. Jafta noted that this AI-driven protection allows players to engage with the world without the fear of judgment or criticism.
The ICC’s new tool is designed to help players, especially women cricketers, freely share their experiences and emotions on social media without facing harmful or toxic responses. This AI-powered tool creates a safer and more supportive online environment, allowing players to engage freely with fans while being protected. By reducing the impact of toxic content, the ICC hopes to create a positive space where sports and players can be celebrated without risking the players’ mental well-being.
This initiative is a significant step in addressing the growing concerns around mental health and online abuse in the world of sports. Social media can be both a platform for celebration and a source of negativity, especially after games, where emotions run high.
Nonetheless, these are some of the positive developments for which the credit can be given to the technological advancements we see around us. Pinpointing these issues and coming up with such creative yet revolutionary solutions ICC is sure to be fostering a supportive player development.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)