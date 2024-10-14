Blogs

Australia Calls Up Batting Sensation Konstas For India A Series

Australia names teenage prodigy Sam Konstas in the ‘A’ squad for first-class matches against India A ahead of the Border- Gavaskar Trophy.

Sam Konstas
Sam Konstas
Teenage batting prodigy Sam Konstas has been named in Australia's 17-member 'A' squad, which will be led by Nathan McSweeney, for the upcoming first-class matches against India A. These matches serve as preparation for the highly anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A, with the first match taking place in Mackay from October 31 to November 4, and the second in Melbourne from November 7 to November 10.

Nineteen-year-old Konstas earned his call-up after making headlines with twin centuries in the opening match of the Sheffield Shield, becoming the youngest player to achieve this milestone since the legendary Ricky Ponting. Konstas is now a strong contender for the opening spot, which may have become available following Cameron Green’s withdrawal from the series due to a stress fracture in his lower back that will require surgery.

The squad also includes experienced campaigners like Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and Tasmanian all-rounder Beau Webster, who also scored a century against Victoria in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. Selectors have focused on rewarding players who have showcased strong domestic form.

George Bailey, Australia's Chair of Selectors, expressed his excitement over the squad selection. “We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season,” Bailey said. He added, “As always with Australia A selection, we have picked a side we hope can present performances that are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, while also rewarding players for their strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield.”

Bailey emphasized the depth of talent in Australian cricket and the challenge of picking Australia A squads. "This selection highlights the talent coming through the ranks. It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket," he said.

Australia A Squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

