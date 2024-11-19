Arthur Frommer, Travel Guide Icon, Dies At 95

Arthur Frommer, the man who changed the way Americans travel with his famous guidebook Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, has died at the age of 95. His daughter, Pauline Frommer, confirmed he passed away from pneumonia complications. “My father opened up the world to so many people,” she said, adding that he believed travel didn’t have to be expensive to be life-changing.
Frommer’s journey into travel writing began in the 1950s while he was stationed in Europe with the U.S. Army. He wrote a guidebook for fellow soldiers, and when it sold out, he realized he was onto something. In 1957, he published Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, a book that made international travel accessible to average Americans.
The guide encouraged travelers to skip luxury hotels and fancy restaurants, instead opting for budget accommodations, local cafes, and public transportation. His down-to-earth approach resonated with readers, and the book became a bestseller, paving the way for decades of travel guides.
Frommer’s timing was perfect. Jet travel was becoming more common, and Americans were ready to explore Europe after years of seeing it as a war-torn continent. His advice helped them do it affordably, offering not just tips but also a sense of wonder and adventure.
Though rising costs eventually made the original 5 Dollars a Day concept obsolete, Frommer’s guides remained popular. Over the years, his company evolved, expanding into podcasts, radio shows, and social media. When Google briefly acquired the brand and shut it down, Frommer fought back and reclaimed it in 2013, relaunching with his daughter Pauline at his side.
Even in his later years, Frommer was vocal about the travel industry. He criticized mega-cruise ships and unreliable online reviews, championing authentic, meaningful experiences. He famously coined the term “Trump Slump” to predict a tourism decline after Donald Trump’s election.
Born in Virginia during the Great Depression, Frommer grew up in Missouri before moving to New York. After graduating from Yale Law School, he was drafted into the Army, where his European travels sparked his passion for guidebooks.
Frommer is survived by his wife Roberta, his daughter Pauline, and two granddaughters. His work made the world more accessible, showing millions that travel could be for everyone, not just the wealthy.
