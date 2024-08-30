Brand Studio

10 Delicious Recipes To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

Enjoy the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a platter full of authentic sweets and some spicy bites as the festival is not only a religious one but also a feast of delicious homemade dishes that interconnects the families, culture, and happiness of the festival season together.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant and joyous festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha is not only a time for devotion but also a time to indulge in an array of delectable dishes. Families come together to prepare a variety of sweets and savory items that are offered to the deity and shared among loved ones. Here are delicious recipes that you must try this Ganesh Chaturthi to make your celebrations even more special.

Ganesh Chaturthi Sweets

1. Modaks

No Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without the iconic Modak. This sweet dumpling is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite. Modaks are traditionally made with rice flour dough with a mixture of grated coconut and jaggery. The dumplings are then steamed to perfection. The sweet aroma of the filling and the soft, chewy texture of the outer layer make Modaks an irresistible treat. Variations like fried Modak and chocolate Modak have also become popular, adding a modern twist to this traditional sweet.

2. Rava Ladoo

Rava Laddoo is an easy and simple sweet recipe that can be made especially for festive seasons. These round delicious sweets are made of Semolina (rava), ghee, sugar and flavored with the small seeds of green cardamom. Due to the basic components of this dish and easy preparations, rava ladoo is the most preferred dish in many homes during Ganesh Chaturthi day. These laddoos, however, are not just tasty, but they have a great grainy feel to them that makes them all the more attractive.

3. Besan Ladoo

Another yummy sweet dish that many people love to have is Besan Ladoo which is prepared from gram flour, ghee as well and sugar. These laddoos are made with cardamom and more often than not decorated with chopped nuts on top. The secret to getting a perfect Besan Ladoo is to roast the gram flour up to the right point so that it gets aromatic. The end product is extraordinarily sweet and aromatic, which is a favorite among children and other people of all ages. This is why Besan Ladoo is often favored in festivals, with its texture that is just a tad crumbly and the ultimate blast of sweetness.

4. Coconut Barfi

Coconut Barfi is a popular Indian sweet that is prepared by using fresh coconut, sugar, and milk. It is sweet and has an essence of cardamom; it may also be served with nuts. Coconut Barfi is very famous for its delicious taste of coconut and its creaminess. It is not so complex and has the advantage of being made in advance, which is a big plus for such food-filled days as the festive ones.

5. Banana Sheera

Banana Sheera or Banana Halwa is made in the state of Maharashtra and is particularly prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi. This sweet dish is prepared with semolina, ripe bananas, sugar, and ghee. Cardamom flavored, garnished with nuts, Banana Sheera is tender, aromatic, and delicious as a breakfast food. These two ingredients balance each other where bananas are sweet and ghee is rich hence making it a dish that should not be missed in the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi Snacks

1. Batata Vada

Batata Vada is a famous snack item of Maharashtra, which is all the more relished during the festive season. These are mashed potato croquettes spiced and coated with chickpea flour and then deep-fried until crisp and golden. Another popular dish that will be loved by all ages is Batata Vadas which are soft from the inside and crispy outside. They are mostly eaten with chutney, the moment the knife cuts into the fruit and delivers a slice, the chutney gives the food an extra taste.

2. Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir Vadi is one of the popular Maharashtrian delicacies which is a must prepared on Ganesh Chaturthi. These crispy fritters are loaded with the freshness of coriander and these are best enjoyed with a cup of tea in the afternoon. Garnished hot and crispy, they are something that young and old love to bite on and give ginger to the joyful moments of the festivities.

3. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a festive favorite, especially in Maharashtra. This sweet flatbread is made by stuffing a mixture of chana dal (split chickpeas) and jaggery into a dough made of wheat flour. The stuffed dough is then rolled out and cooked on a griddle until golden brown. Puran Poli is rich, sweet, and satisfying, often served with a dollop of ghee on top. The combination of the sweet filling and the slightly crisp outer layer makes it a delightful dish for any celebration.

4. Poha Chivda

Poha Chivda is a light, crunchy snack made from flattened rice, nuts, and spices. It’s a popular treat during Ganesh Chaturthi, offering a perfect blend of sweet, salty, and spicy flavors. Easy to prepare, this snack is often enjoyed by families during the festive celebrations.

5. Murukku

Murukku, a traditional South Indian snack, is made from rice flour and lentil dough, shaped into spirals, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Crunchy and savory, Murukku is commonly prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolizing the festive spirit with its delightful taste and texture, loved by all ages.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and, most importantly, food. The variety of sweets and savories prepared during this festival reflects the rich culinary heritage of India. Whether you’re making traditional Modaks or trying out a new recipe like Banana Sheera, these dishes add flavor and joy to the festivities. So, this Ganesh Chaturthi, don your apron, gather your ingredients, and indulge in these delightful recipes to make your celebration even more special.

