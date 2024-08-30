10 Delicious Recipes To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

Another yummy sweet dish that many people love to have is Besan Ladoo which is prepared from gram flour, ghee as well and sugar. These laddoos are made with cardamom and more often than not decorated with chopped nuts on top. The secret to getting a perfect Besan Ladoo is to roast the gram flour up to the right point so that it gets aromatic. The end product is extraordinarily sweet and aromatic, which is a favorite among children and other people of all ages. This is why Besan Ladoo is often favored in festivals, with its texture that is just a tad crumbly and the ultimate blast of sweetness.