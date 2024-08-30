Essential Do's And Don'ts For A Joyful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals across the Hindu pantheon which signifies the birth Of Lord Ganesha who is the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck and who is also called “Vighneshwar” the lord of ‘Vighnaharta’. It is a 10-day long festival which is enthusiastically celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra. It includes the worship of Lord Ganesha and bringing an idol at home, preparing some dishes, and participating in events related to the festival. For people to respect the festival and be in harmony with each other, some of the rules or do’s and don’ts have to be followed. Here are the tips which you will follow to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration safe and fun.
Do’s for Ganesh Chaturthi
Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols - Choose clay, natural fiber, or paper mache Ganesha idols which are environment-friendly and easy to dispose of. Unlike some of the old and traditional products, these materials easily degrade in water and therefore they do not pollute the environment. Do not use POP idols as they clog the water slowly and release many dangerous chemicals into it thus polluting it.
Prepare for the Arrival of Ganesha - Wash and adorn the area where the idol is going to be installed. This place should be neat and clean as well as holy in nature with flowers, lights, and rangoli decorations. There are societal norms that require the idol to be placed a little higher, like on a higher pedestal so as to show the level of respect given to the idol. Cover your idol with a red ‘chunari’ or cloth while welcoming Bappa home.
As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to bring Lord Ganesha home on Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:01 PM on September 6 and conclude at 05:37 PM on September 7. The favorable puja muhurat will be from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM on September 7, 2024.
Prayers and Rituals - Perform the Ganesh Sthapana (installation) with proper rituals. Invite a priest (pandit) to guide you through the ceremonies, including the chanting of mantras and offering of bhog (food offerings). Ensure that the puja (prayer) materials are ready before the installation. Bappa should be welcomed with “shankh”, bells, and a lot of festive-like vibes. Also, place a sacred thread (Janeu) on the left shoulder of the idol.
Observe Fasting and Discipline - Many devotees observe fasting during Ganesh Chaturthi, especially on the first and last day of the festival. It's a time for self-discipline, where devotees avoid alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and certain indulgences. Do not eat onion, garlic, eggs, and meat during puja days.
Engage in Community Service - Ganesh Chaturthi is also a time to serve the community. Participate in or organize charitable activities, such as feeding the poor, distributing clothes, or donating to causes that support environmental protection and social welfare.
Visarjan (Immersion) with Care -The immersion of the Ganesha idol marks the conclusion of the festival. Choose a local water body with designated areas for immersion or opt for artificial ponds set up by local authorities. Ensure that the immersion process is respectful, avoiding littering or polluting the water.
Music and Celebration - While music and dance are an important part of the celebration, maintain a balance. Use traditional music and instruments, and keep the volume at a respectful level taking care that it should not disturb others.
Don’ts for Ganesh Chaturthi
Avoid POP Idols - As earlier noted, idols made from plaster of Paris affects the environment since it is a non-biodegradable material. Different from the other forms of pollutants, they last longer in the water and only dissolve their toxins after some time with tendencies of polluting water and affecting aquatic organisms.
Don’t leave the home during the festival - When the Ganesha statue is home, the house should never be empty, a family member should be present all the time. Also, avoid bringing Ganesha home during rahu kala, which is a period of about 90 minutes every day that is considered unfavorable for any auspicious activity.
Don’t Waste Food - During the festival, different kinds of sweets and dishes are prepared. Be mindful of the quantity and avoid wastage. Share the food with neighbors, friends, or the less fortunate to ensure that the blessings are spread widely.
Avoid Loud Firecrackers - Firecrackers are a common sight during Ganesh Chaturthi, but they contribute to noise and air pollution. Instead, celebrate with traditional instruments like the dhol and manjeera, which are not only eco-friendly but also add to the festive spirit.
Respect Other Faiths and Neighbors - Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of joy, but it’s important to be considerate of others. Ensure that your celebrations do not cause inconvenience to your neighbors, especially those of different faiths or those who prefer a quieter environment.
Don’t Neglect Safety Measures - With large gatherings and celebrations, it’s crucial to prioritize safety. Avoid overcrowded places, especially during the pandemic, and ensure that fire safety measures are in place if you’re using diyas (lamps) or candles.
Avoid Excessive Plastic Use - Decorations often involve a lot of plastic, which contributes to pollution. Choose eco-friendly decorations made from paper, cloth, or natural materials like flowers and leaves. If you must use plastic, ensure it’s reusable or recyclable.
Don’t Engage in Unethical Practices - The festival is a time for positivity and good deeds. Avoid engaging in activities that harm others, whether it’s through noise, pollution, or waste. Respect the sanctity of the festival and keep the environment in mind at all times.