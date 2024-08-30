Essential Do's And Don'ts For A Joyful Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals across the Hindu pantheon which signifies the birth Of Lord Ganesha who is the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good luck and who is also called “Vighneshwar” the lord of ‘Vighnaharta’. It is a 10-day long festival which is enthusiastically celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra. It includes the worship of Lord Ganesha and bringing an idol at home, preparing some dishes, and participating in events related to the festival. For people to respect the festival and be in harmony with each other, some of the rules or do’s and don’ts have to be followed. Here are the tips which you will follow to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration safe and fun.