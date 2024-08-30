Brand Studio

Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi: Tips For Minimizing Waste And Pollution

Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be a celebration of both our rich traditions and our commitment to a sustainable future.

Ganesh Chaturthi
Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi: Tips For Minimizing Waste And Pollution
info_icon

Festivals are a part of our country’s culture and the Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most popular festivals of India, is definitely no exception. The festival is celebrated to remember the birth of Lord Ganesha, a god with a human body and an elephant-like head. He is also called ‘Vighnaharta’. This 10-day-long festival will start on September 6 and will last until September 17.

Even though Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion to get spiritual blessing, on the same side, If not celebrated in a sustainable way, it impacts the environment severely. Such customs as the submerging of idols in water sources have been associated with water pollution. Most idols are prepared using non-degradable materials like Plaster of Paris (PoP) and painted with synthetic paints consisting of hazardous items such as lead and mercury. These idols when drowned in rivers, lakes, or oceans spill out these toxins into the water affecting the life of the water and the water itself becomes unfit for use.

In addition to water pollution, the festival often generates a large amount of solid waste. Artificial decorations, flowers, plastic items, and other non-biodegradable materials used during the festivities are frequently discarded irresponsibly sometimes, leading to littering and adding to the already significant problem of waste management in urban areas.

Moving Towards a Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi

Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi
info_icon

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a way that honors both tradition and the environment, it is crucial to adopt more sustainable practices. Here are some to help reduce waste and pollution during the festival.

Choose Eco-Friendly Idol

Eco-Friendly Idols
info_icon

Choose idols from natural clay or degradable material so that it should not harm the environment when disposed of. These idols are very soluble in water and therefore cause very minimal problems to the environment. Most of the artists who make the idols nowadays, also make use of reusable material, and some artists place seeds inside the idols so that after the festivities are over (Visarjan), they can grow trees naturally.

One of the most environmentally friendly ways of doing this is to make an edible Ganesha idol by carving vegetables or better still, chocolate. For the Visarjan, it is possible to immerse the chocolate idol in milk to melt it and then prepare some sweets which can be distributed among the poor or needy. Likewise, if it is vegetables then the idol can be taken in water for Visarjan, and later vegetables can be fed to the needy.

Use Natural Colors for Decoration

Use Natural Colors for Decoration
info_icon

Instead of synthetic paints, use natural colors made from turmeric, sandalwood, and other organic materials for decorating idols and pandals (temporary stages). These are not only safe for the environment but also for the people handling them.

Minimize Plastic Use

No Plastic Use
info_icon

Avoid using plastic decorations, bags, and other disposable items. Instead, opt for reusable or biodegradable alternatives such as cloth, paper, or bamboo. Decorations made from natural materials like flowers, leaves, and jute can be composted after use.

Promote Awareness

Promote Awareness
info_icon

Spread the message of eco-friendly celebrations within your community. Organize workshops, discussions, or social media campaigns to educate others about the importance of sustainable practices during Ganesh Chaturthi.

By making small changes, we can ensure that our celebrations are not only meaningful but also environmentally responsible. By choosing eco-friendly idols, using natural materials, reducing waste, and managing immersion rituals thoughtfully, we can protect our environment while honoring Lord Ganesha. Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be a celebration of both our rich traditions and our commitment to a sustainable future.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  2. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  4. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  5. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
Football News
  1. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  2. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  3. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'My Popularity Down, Not BJP's', Says Manipur CM But Rejects Idea Of Resigning Over Ethnic Clashes
  2. Stock Market August 30: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time High In Early Trade
  3. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin
  4. PM Modi In Maharashtra Today To Lay Vadhvan Port Foundation Stone | Full Schedule
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Structural Consultant Chetan Patil Arrested Amid Political Row
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin