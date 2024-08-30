Sustainable Ganesh Chaturthi: Tips For Minimizing Waste And Pollution

Even though Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion to get spiritual blessing, on the same side, If not celebrated in a sustainable way, it impacts the environment severely. Such customs as the submerging of idols in water sources have been associated with water pollution. Most idols are prepared using non-degradable materials like Plaster of Paris (PoP) and painted with synthetic paints consisting of hazardous items such as lead and mercury. These idols when drowned in rivers, lakes, or oceans spill out these toxins into the water affecting the life of the water and the water itself becomes unfit for use.