'The Palestine Laboratory' Book Review: How To Make Friends, And Influence People, Israeli Style

The central premise of Antony Loewenstien’s book is that Israel uses Palestine as a testing ground for weapons that it sells to other despotic regimes of the world in return for both money and legitimacy for its actions. The occupation of Palestine is, therefore, not a financial burden on Israel but quite the opposite. It is an invaluable testing ground for new equipment manufactured to serve other militaries across the globe. Israel, a small country, thus scrambles to carve out a niche for itself in the transnational military-industrial complex of the world. The benefits of this never-ending war are enormous for Israel, and any resolution to this conflict would be bad for its business.