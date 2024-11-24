Shashi Tharoor’s 'A Wonderland of Words': The Anaphora To Zeugma Of The Queen’s English

There are gems like these in Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘verbal callisthenics’, the only kind of exercise he says he can do, A Wonderland of Words. The book has 101 short essays on words, written for the Dubai-based newspaper Khaleej Times as a column, divided over 13 sections like ‘Spelling Bugs’, ‘Linguistic Registers’, ‘Lexicon Evolution’, ‘Beer and Skittles’, ‘Master of Mirth’ and so on. The muscular book of over 400 pages is so addictive that you will reluctantly put it down after breakfast only to pick it up again at lunch. You may at first think you can skip essays with the more prosaic titles like ‘Nautical Jargon’ and ‘Words From Aviation’, and go straight to the more alluring ‘Literary Insults’ or ‘Forbidden Words’. But then you would have missed learning the origin of ‘pushing the envelope’ or ‘pipe down’. For the first, here is what the book says: This refers to the ‘flight envelope’, defined as the combination of speed, height, stress, and other aeronautical factors within the plane which can be safely operated. To go beyond that, or to push that envelope, is risky and dangerous in aviation, but in its figurative sense, it means ‘to go beyond established limit’ or ‘to pioneer’, and is used in admiration rather than admonition.