Poems Of The Body

Morning breaks. We walk on stones that once were a house.

Our hearts grieve, whither shelter? We slowly repair a house.

My city lights are charred fruits of autumn—lit by wars.

No one can eat them. Still we set the table, share a house.

How does a woman make the city her lover? Nights know:

to hide from raids and rapes, yes, we wear a house.

You write to me about your plundered homes, unpetalled.

The rubble in Manipur, Gaza, Kashmir—everywhere, a house.

Your legs stand frozen as overpass pillars. My eyes flow.

Flowers of concrete erupt; we mourn, oh my dear, a house!

Their Iron Dome, your khwabgaah, their bombs, your huts—

song by hope’s song, Navi, still we build, right here, a house.