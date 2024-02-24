Brahma Prakash's 'Body On The Barricades' Is Embroidered With Life And Democracy

Similarly, chapters five and seven interrogate the role of art and artists in contemporary India. “The Trial of Art” again reminded me of “The Trial of Dedan Kimathi” by Ngugi Wa Thiong’o and Micere Githae Mugo. The artist as a revolutionary and art as a political intervention are a well thought upon subjects. However, with “A Siege against Siege,” these essays also delineate an older form of radical art and politics which is under immense State oppression and the emergence of an entirely new politics of art and art as politics where the distinction between art and politics and reality and representation is broken. In the “Trial of Art”, Prakash cites the example of Varvara Rao, among others, to lay out in front of the readers a strong legacy of committed art, which is now under existential threat. In the other essays though, Prakash, through his thinking on the Una strike, presents the consequences of the strike by Dalit workers on the city as the form that new radical art can take. This is not the work of an artist, but the entire community. In the most evocative way, Prakash makes the point that the scattering of bones, the filth on the street, and the visceral remains of dead animals were forms of art installation. Art always “captured” reality. It still remained in the realm of representation despite its radical nature and intent. But the Una strikes created an art which is dynamic, life and politics itself. It is reality. In some ways, it is also a rejection of the kind of representational democracy that has allowed the current authoritarian populism to strike roots and thrive. Instead of a representational democracy, it is a war cry for direct democracy and this utopia is possible precisely in the same ways that a direct art was possible for the Dalit workers in the Una strike.