Book Excerpt: 'Shabnam' By Syed Mujtaba Ali

I should be able to find the house of Sardar Aurangzeb Khan. If I had reached Kabul from far Bengal, I might manage to do this easily. But what next? I could not simply march in and say, ‘I’ve come to meet Shabnam Banu.’ A man from this land would not be able to accomplish that feat, and I was a mere foreigner. I was no pot of gold that people look for even if it was buried under the earth. Rather Shabnam was the pot of gold. I was a pauper; the Sardar would behead me if I even looked at her.