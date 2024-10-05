Book Excerpt: 'The Living Legend' By Vayu Naidu

Mithila

It is exhausting to undertake a journey. First, there is the excitement of preparation, and then the actual journey to look forward to. Imagine the adventure of experiencing new smells and tastes, hearing different languages, and watching different customs that range from a ‘welcome’ to a ‘goodbye’ in other cultures! Listening to a story is about travelling. You start by listening, not knowing who the characters are. By the time you have finished listening, you are familiar with the characters because you have travelled with them. You are there in their time of trouble, laughter, love, anger, despair and happiness. At the end of the story, you come out of it like you have been visiting another country, and something about that story has changed you and the way you look at life. There are so many characters to meet and names to remember; some we instantly like, others we find instantly odious, but learn to tolerate. Then, of course, there are surprises. We have to have strong stomachs because the twists and turns of life are like riding on a roller coaster.