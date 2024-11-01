Libra November 2024 Horoscope: Discover What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign

Career, Business & Job:

Having Saturn in the fifth house, which is about work, will give you average results this month. Saturn will be the cause of stress and problems at work because it is in the fifth house. Once November 15 comes around, the sun will be in the second house, which will help you and guide you by getting rid of all your worries. The position of Saturn is in the fifth house; it can test your work skills and make you think about how you can improve your chances of getting a job. Jupiter is in the eighth house and will get a raise at the end of this month. Because Saturn is in the fifth house, you can make a lot of money if you run a business or sell stocks. Besides this, you might want to think about going into business with someone else. These kinds of deals won't work for you this month. If you start a business with someone else during this time, you and your partners might have problems, and the business won't run easily. There isn't a good chance that your business will make a lot of money this month.