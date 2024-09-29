Libra Monthly Horoscope: People born under the Libra zodiac sign need to be very careful this month. Along with your health, you will need to keep a close eye on your spending this month because you will get a lot of bills you didn't expect. It will be hard for you to handle. People in business will have the chance to travel, and these trips can often lead to great deals. It looks like business is going well this month. For married people, the first few days of the month make them feel more romantic. There might be harmony within the family.
Education:
In the month of October, children who are Libra will have the opportunity to experience a balanced curriculum. You will likely be interested in creative fields such as design, law, and social sciences. You will be most successful when you work together with others and in groups, so don't be afraid to collaborate closely with your classmates. Conflicts and distractions should be avoided at all costs if you want to keep the peace in your learning environment intact.
Career, Business & Job:
It looks like this month will be very busy at work. Jupiter, who rules the sixth house, will stay in the eighth house all month. On October 9, he will turn backwards. Rahu will stay in the sixth house. You may have to travel for work at the start of the month. People will start doing business with each other again, which will help your company grow and fix any problems that came up. On October 20, Mars will move into your tenth house. It will be in the low sign of Cancer at that time. That means some people might not want to go along with you. Your business can benefit from sources that are based in other countries if you plan. At the start of the month, business relationships should be going well. But be careful, because things could go wrong in the second half. From October 10, Mercury will move into Libra, which is your sign, and look at your seventh house in detail. You will also get help from the government with business matters because of this, and your intelligence will help you make your business great.
Financial:
Taking into account your current financial situation, this month is likely to bring you some financial problems. While the month is going on, Shani will be moving backwards and will be in the fifth house, looking at both your eleventh house and your second house. It will be clear that you are working hard to make money. It will bring you a lot of good things. Everything will be better in your get better with your money, but since Rahu is in the sixth house and Jupiter is in the eighth house this month. On the other hand, the Sun, Ketu, and Mercury are all in the twelfth house at the start of the month, you may have higher costs right away. You will find that your expenses will gradually decrease this month. It won't come to a complete end, but it will certainly diminish. After October 13. Your financial condition will improve, your bank balance will increase, and you will achieve success on the financial front. Business trips will present opportunities for advancement, leading to financial gains.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
Love relationships will be tested this month. Retrograde Saturn will rule the fifth house for a month. This will keep you devoted to your relationship. You will do a lot for your partner's happiness and often sacrifice. You will want to give your beloved every happiness that he deserves, which will increase your love, but from October 20, Mars will go to the tenth house in its low zodiac Cancer and, with its eighth aspect, will completely see the retrograde Saturn sitting in your fifth house, which may increase tension in your relationship, tug-of-war, and fights! Your mental stress may increase during this period. In this time never forget to support each other. Venus, in its own sign, will view the seventh house from the first. Your marriage will be harmonious, loving, and romantic. Couples will love each other more and have less conflict. Your relationship will improve and you will be able to handle tough circumstances.
Health:
From a health perspective, this month is probably going to be on the weak side. To start the month off right, Venus will be in its own sign, in your first house, which bodes well for your personality, attractiveness, and health. However, you should be aware that the retrograde positions of Sun, Ketu, and Jupiter in the twelfth house, Rahu in the sixth, Jupiter in the eighth, and Saturn in the fifth house can all have an impact on your health. Jupiter and Mars, who are currently positioned in the ninth house creat a problem in some cases with your eyes, legs, and stomach. Once Mars moves into your tenth house and Mercury enters your first house on October 16 and 17, these issues may lighten up a bit, but you should still be cautious with your health and pay attention to any signs of trouble. Do it only if you want to keep your health. Pay close attention to any issues you're having and, if needed, consult with a second doctor; doing so will really benefit you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6