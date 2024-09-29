Career, Business & Job:

It looks like this month will be very busy at work. Jupiter, who rules the sixth house, will stay in the eighth house all month. On October 9, he will turn backwards. Rahu will stay in the sixth house. You may have to travel for work at the start of the month. People will start doing business with each other again, which will help your company grow and fix any problems that came up. On October 20, Mars will move into your tenth house. It will be in the low sign of Cancer at that time. That means some people might not want to go along with you. Your business can benefit from sources that are based in other countries if you plan. At the start of the month, business relationships should be going well. But be careful, because things could go wrong in the second half. From October 10, Mercury will move into Libra, which is your sign, and look at your seventh house in detail. You will also get help from the government with business matters because of this, and your intelligence will help you make your business great.