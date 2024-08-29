Career, Business & Job:

From a work perspective, this month is likely to be good for you. At the start of the month, Mercury will be in the tenth house, which is also the twelfth house and the house of your fate. This will have luck on its side. You might be able to get a raise at work. You'll also get some new chances, and you might even be able to change jobs, but for now you should stay where you are because it's better for you. There will be more good things for you in the future. Because you are smart and funny, you will be able to get ahead at work. Your bosses will also be happy with your work, and they may even give you a prize. Your relationships with top officers will grow, and they may also help you make more money, which will make you very happy. Positions of Rahu and Jupiter show that you should avoid making any new changes. Instead, you should try to stay where you are. Even if some of your opponents raise their hands, you should stay calm because they will lose. When it comes to businesspeople, Mars will stay in your ninth house all month. This means that you will be taking more business trips. You will benefit from work travel, and your business will also move forward. Besides that, Saturn will be seen in retrograde on your seventh house for the whole month. This will make work stressful, and you will have to work very hard. There will be times when it seems like no matter how hard you work, results are still not coming. But you should be patient. On 18th onwards, business will change for the better this time. You will make some new business contacts that will be very helpful to you, and your business will move forward.