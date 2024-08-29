Libra thought September was a good month for working together. You will be at your best when you work with other people, and you might even find new chances that way. Focus on making good business connections and look for cases where everyone wins. However, be careful to stick to your limits and not give in too much in the process. This month is a good time to take competitive tests. The guy who wants a job will get one. When it comes to your personal life, now is a good time for balance and fairness. You might have to help people work out their differences or find shared ground. People will really respect how diplomatic you are, but don't forget about your own wants in the process.
Education:
According to what the stars say, your chances of getting good grades this month are not very good. It's likely that most of your test scores will be below what was expected, to say the least. Along with that, most of you would have to work very hard to reach your goals. That being said, you might not have much luck even then. But people who keep going even when things get hard always have hope. People who want to take a competitive test should get extra training well in advance, because it could be the thing that makes or breaks their chances of success.
Career, Business & Job:
From a work perspective, this month is likely to be good for you. At the start of the month, Mercury will be in the tenth house, which is also the twelfth house and the house of your fate. This will have luck on its side. You might be able to get a raise at work. You'll also get some new chances, and you might even be able to change jobs, but for now you should stay where you are because it's better for you. There will be more good things for you in the future. Because you are smart and funny, you will be able to get ahead at work. Your bosses will also be happy with your work, and they may even give you a prize. Your relationships with top officers will grow, and they may also help you make more money, which will make you very happy. Positions of Rahu and Jupiter show that you should avoid making any new changes. Instead, you should try to stay where you are. Even if some of your opponents raise their hands, you should stay calm because they will lose. When it comes to businesspeople, Mars will stay in your ninth house all month. This means that you will be taking more business trips. You will benefit from work travel, and your business will also move forward. Besides that, Saturn will be seen in retrograde on your seventh house for the whole month. This will make work stressful, and you will have to work very hard. There will be times when it seems like no matter how hard you work, results are still not coming. But you should be patient. On 18th onwards, business will change for the better this time. You will make some new business contacts that will be very helpful to you, and your business will move forward.
Finance:
If we look at your finances, we can see that this month is going to be very expensive for you. But you will make a good amount of money. However, your costs will go up all month because Rahu Ketu is in the twelfth house. Jupiter will also be in the eighth house and look at your twelfth house, which will make your costs go up. The sun will also move to your twelfth house in the second half of the month, starting on the sixteenth. While this will also make your costs go up, Saturn's attention on the eleventh house throughout the month will help you keep your income steady. Jupiter will help you get money quickly. This month, there may also be costs for travelling abroad. Investing in the stock market will not be a good idea this time. People who are working will get paid more, and your pay may go up.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
When it comes to your romantic ties, this month is going to be a tough one. You and your partner will have an ego fight because the Sun and Saturn are in the fifth house together. During the first half of the month, you will need to be gentle and calm. Venus will enter your sign in the second half of the month, which will make you feel loved. When the sun goes to the twelfth house, you won't be able to see Saturn anymore. In this case, love relationships will become more equal over time, and you will need to work on making your relationship more loving. When it comes to married people, this month can be somewhat good for you. There will be some irritability in the relationship because Saturn is still moving backwards and will stay in the seventh house for the whole month. Mars will be in the ninth house, which means that the life partner will do everything he needs to do with courage and honour. Spending time together will help your relationship grow. After the 18th of the month, Venus will bring romance into your relationship. Your relationship will be close and intimate, and you will love each other.
Health:
You can expect to stay healthy during the ensuring time because Dame Fortune is in a good mood. People who have long-term conditions like rheumatism or digestive problems like gas and wind can get a lot of relief from their problems as long as they keep up with their usual care. This is also true for any tooth issue. Also, anyone who tends to get nervous should feel better and have a lot fewer problems than normal. Certain weaknesses may be seen, but they are easy to fix with some exercise and good food. A good month when you probably won't have to deal with any major health risks.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6