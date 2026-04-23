Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2026: Astrological Significance, Puja Muhurat, Benefits And More

Bagalamukhi Jayanti is a powerful spiritual occasion dedicated to Goddess Bagalamukhi, one of the ten Mahavidyas in Hindu tradition. She is revered as the goddess who has the divine power to paralyse enemies, silence negativity, and remove obstacles. Worshipping her on this auspicious day is believed to grant victory, protection, and control over adverse situations.
Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2026: Date & Puja Muhurat
Bagalamukhi Jayanti on Friday, April 24, 2026
Ashtami Tithi Begins at 08:49 PM on Apr 23, 2026
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 07:21 PM on Apr 24, 2026
(Exact timings may vary based on location and Panchang.)
Astrological Significance:
Goddess Bagalamukhi has a lot to do with Mars (power, bravery) and Saturn (karma, problems). People think that her energy can control the bad effects of
Enemy-related problems and legal issues.
Black magic or negative energies.
Malefic planetary influences, especially Mars and Saturn.
Speech-related issues and conflicts.
Astrologically, her worship helps in stambhana shakti—the power to stop or control harmful forces. This makes Bagalamukhi Jayanti extremely significant for those facing challenges due to planetary doshas or external opposition.
Spiritual Meaning of Bagalamukhi:
Goddess Bagalamukhi symbolises the following:
Control over speech and actions.
Victory over enemies and negativity.
Inner strength and mental clarity.
Protection from unseen forces.
Her imagery—holding the tongue of a demon—represents the power to silence negativity and defeat harmful intentions.
Puja Vidhi (Rituals):
1. Preparation:
Wake up early, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes (her favourite colour).
Clean the puja space and set up an idol or picture of Goddess Bagalamukhi.
2. Offerings:
Yellow flowers, turmeric, sweets, and gram (chana).
Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks.
3. Mantra Chanting:
Chant “Om Hleem Bagalamukhi Sarva Dushtanam Vacham Mukham Padam Stambhaya Jihvam Keelay Buddhi Vinashaya Hleem Om Swaha”.
This mantra is believed to neutralise enemies and negative influences.
4. Special Rituals:
Perform a havan (fire ritual) if possible.
Meditate on removing obstacles and gaining strength.
Benefits of Worship on Bagalamukhi Jayanti:
1. Victory Over Enemies:
Devotees gain strength to overcome rivals, competition, and hidden opposition.
2. Protection from Negative Energies:
Helps shield against the evil eye, black magic, and harmful intentions.
3. Success in Legal Matters:
Beneficial for those dealing with court cases or disputes.
4. Control Over Speech:
Improves communication and prevents conflicts arising from harsh words.
5. Mental Strength and Confidence:
Enhances courage, focus, and decision-making abilities.
Who Should Worship Goddess Bagalamukhi?
People who are in legal or business trouble.
Those who are having problems with their enemies or who are jealous.
People who have a strong Mars or Saturn dosha.
People who want to be strong, safe, and stable.
Dos and Don’ts:
Do:
Maintain purity in thoughts and actions.
Chant mantras with full concentration.
Follow discipline and devotion.
Don’t:
Avoid negative intentions or misuse of spiritual practices.
Do not engage in arguments or harmful actions.
Avoid tamasic food and habits.
Astrological Remedies on This Day:
Donate yellow items like turmeric, clothes, or food
Feed the needy or offer charity
Light a diya with ghee in a quiet place
Practise silence to enhance spiritual energy
Spiritual protection, triumph, and metamorphosis are hallmarks of the very potent Bagalamukhi Jayanti of 2026. Devotees can conquer challenges, quiet negativity, and build their inner strength via earnest devotion, chanting of mantras, and disciplined rituals. Goddess Bagalamukhi asserts that true strength lies not only in vanquishing adversaries but also in ruling one's own thoughts and deeds.