Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2026: Astrological Significance, Puja Muhurat, Benefits And More

Astrological Significance:

Goddess Bagalamukhi has a lot to do with Mars (power, bravery) and Saturn (karma, problems). People think that her energy can control the bad effects of

Enemy-related problems and legal issues.

Black magic or negative energies.

Malefic planetary influences, especially Mars and Saturn.

Speech-related issues and conflicts.

Astrologically, her worship helps in stambhana shakti—the power to stop or control harmful forces. This makes Bagalamukhi Jayanti extremely significant for those facing challenges due to planetary doshas or external opposition.