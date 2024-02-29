Zendaya Wants To Take Home Her Boyfriend, Tom Holland, From UK

Zendaya always manages to find out some or the other adorable way to bring up her boyfriend Tom Holland during conversations. She was recently in the UK doing press interviews for her new film ‘Dune: Part Two’. When asked by IGV as to what she would want to take back home from the UK, Zendaya’s answer just floored the interviewer and will leave you going aww as well.
Cheekily Zendaya answered, “Yeah, my boyfriend. I would just take him with me.”
For the unversed, Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland, is British, and the two of them have time and again spent a lot of time in the UK whenever they’ve some time off work. But, as Zendaya said, if given a chance she would want to take Tom Holland along with her to her home in the US.
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating ever since the two started shooting for the first ‘Spider-Man’ movie. They have been quite open about their love life and never shied away from promoting each other or their work.
On the work front, Zendaya’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ has got some of the most glorious reviews of all times. The film has been loved not only by fans of the franchise, but by critics from all over the globe. The film has been running successfully in theatres all over, and is on the cusp of becoming one of the highest grossing films of this year.
Have you seen ‘Dune: Part Two’ yet? Share your thoughts about the film with us.