Zendaya Says She Doesn’t Know If ‘Euphoria’ Will Return For Season 3

Looks like nobody is really sure about when ‘Euphoria’ will return with its season 3. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claims that she, too, is unaware of when the third season will begin production.

Instagram
Zendaya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Although the ‘Euphoria’ star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will really happen, reports Variety.

But of course, Zendaya wants to play Rue again. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told Variety at the ‘Challengers’ premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Pacific Standard Time). “But it’s beyond me.”

As per Variety, HBO announced the postponement of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 on March 25, saying that the network and creator Sam Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson said.

Three days later, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister Gia, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the postponement. She expressed optimism that season 3 would eventually happen.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Reid said. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

The delay was due, in part, to creative differences. Levinson first proposed a five-year time jump which would feature Rue becoming a private detective. Zendaya proposed that Rue, now sober, becomes a pregnancy surrogate.

